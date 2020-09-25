Advertisement

Catching Up with Make-A-Wish

By KFYR-TV
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness months and the hardworking people at Make-A-Wish Foundation are working even harder right now to grant wishes for children diagnosed with cancer, but we asked them to take some time to meet with us and fill us in on the year and what’s ahead for them.

Today we are joined by Regional Director Amanda Godfread and Make-A-Wish Board Chair DJ Campbell.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lifestyle Brands

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Melissa Neutman from Marketing and Public Relations at Scheels joins us to discuss lifestyle brands and what is new to Scheels this fall.

News

On This Date: September 25

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Let’s take a look back at memorable events that have happened on this date, Sept. 25, throughout history.

News

NDTKids RedDoor 09/25/2020

Updated: 38 minutes ago
We’ve heard from many families that at this point distance learning can be a bit of a struggle.

News

University of Mary enrollment remains steady

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Monica Hannan
Enrollment at the University of Mary in Bismarck remains steady.

Latest News

News

4th grade virtual learner gets suspended for having a BB gun in his bedroom

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By NATASHA ROBIN
A Louisiana 4th grader has been suspended from school for having a BB gun in his bedroom.

News

Produced water and oil spill reported in McKenzie County

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality the spill happened about eight miles north of Alexander.

News

Economic Developers say Bismarck and Mandan need workers

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The jobless claims report is out for last week.

News

From Minot to Oregon, giving a helping hand

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Ferrell’s will be returning to Minot this weekend. They will be keeping in touch with many families who were displaced to help them out as best they can.

News

Close contact quarantine order rescinded

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
Similar to mask initiatives, Gov. Doug Burgum is still recommending cools contacts quarantine for 14 days, but will not use the law to enforce it.

News

WWII POW from Beach laid to rest in ND Veterans Cemetery

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Harold Halstead was a 20-year-old farm boy from Beach when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Three years later he found himself gunned down in Germany.