Burleigh County sends out 22,000 absentee ballots in two days

By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 25, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Counties across the state are now sending absentee ballots out to all those who request them.

In Burleigh County, auditors say they’re busier than ever.

Between yesterday and today, the Burleigh County Auditors office says they’re sending out 22,000 absentee ballots.

They say an additional 15,000 absentee ballot applications have come in on top of that.

“14 people for eight hours a day for the last two weeks to get all of these ballots out...its been crazy,” said Burleigh County Elections Coordinator Erika White.

Erika White says they’ll be continuously putting together and securing absentee ballots and bringing them to the post office to get them mailed out to constituents.

