Bismarck Funeral Home makes safety upgrades with CARES Act Funding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A funeral is generally the final opportunity to say goodbye to a loved one.

But with medical experts linking some coronavirus cases to such gatherings, some wonder if attending is a risk.

Bismarck Funeral Home Director Mike Nathe says he wanted to make sure that people had a safe place to grieve, so they reached out to the state for some upgrades.

“We’ve had several instances here where even to touch their hand we’ve had to gown them up, PPE them up, but it made a big difference for them. There’s that human element. They need that touch, they need that closure,” said Nathe.

To keep people safe while they mourn the North Dakota economic resiliency grant allowed the business to buy a new air purification system. It also provided funding for a new electrostatic sprayer, and a UV light surface cleaning system.

“What the grant has done for us is give us the ability to provide a safe and sterile environment for the families that we serve, because the people that we serve at the funeral home, are some of the most susceptible people to the virus,” said Nathe.

Nathe says more people are watching funeral services online, and he encourages mask use for those in attendance.

In all, the upgrades cost just less than $30,000, with the money for the grant coming from the federal CARES Act funding.

