Williams County residents say masks won’t lower their COVID-19 risk level; county leaders disagree

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. - “We’re going to do everything we possibly can to keep the businesses open. Why would we do anything different? There’s zero motivation from anybody to anything down. But if you notice, I’m wearing a mask,” said Williams County District 2 Commissioner Steve Kemp.

The commissioner was trying to set the record straight at a special meeting dealing with rumors on social media that the County’s COVID-19 risk level was moving from yellow to orange.

The meeting started heating up when the conversation moved to masks.

The commission meeting room was filled with constituents both wearing masks and not.

What they did have in common is they were all waiting to make comments to the commissioners, but they didn’t get that chance.

“We were disrespectfully spoken to, like we were children, on their own opinions, how mask wearing helps. There’s no actual evidence that proves this,” said Williston resident and yoga teacher Rachael Stewart.

Looking out at a crowd with the majority of people not wearing masks, county leaders reprimanded them.

“In this half of the room, I’m sorry I’m going to point you out. All we’re asking for is a little participation. If you could just wear a mask,” said Commissioner Kemp.

But with no mask mandate, the county isn’t enforcing mask use.

“On the doors to the commission meeting it said a mask was recommended not required,” said Williston resident and dance studio owner Haley Bennett.

Williston Mayor Howard Klug says Williams County’s positivity rate is trending above 10 percent.

“I’m strongly urging mask use in the city of Williston,” said Mayor Klug.

He says people need to start taking precautions to keep the county out of “high risk” territory.

Mayor Klug indicated that if the county moves into the next risk level, places like salons and fitness centers would have to shut down.

