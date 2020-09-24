Victim identified in fatal train, tractor collision near Foxholm

FOXHOLM, N.D. – The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal collision between a Canadian Pacific train and a tractor near Foxholm as 26-year-old Zack Helmers, of Kenmare.

According to the state patrol, Helmers was mowing near the tracks along Highway 52, and a witness reported seeing Helmers back up over the tracks.

The mixed freight train collided with Helmers, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The train operator was not hurt. The crash remains under investigation

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.