U-Mary helps out students in isolation with daily tasks

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Public colleges and universities are choosing to display their COVID numbers right on their website, but private institutions are handling it a little differently.

U-Mary administrators have chosen to send their COVID updates via a weekly email, which can be accessed from a cell phone or other electronic device at any time.

The emailed update includes positive cases, how many are in isolation and how many are in quarantine.

“Every week we try to make sure we let them know where we’re at, what’s going on, where we’re moving, what other opportunities there are, for example, with testing,” said Executive Vice President Jerome Richter.

Here’s the difference.

Students in quarantine stay in their residence halls and only leave to get food and exercise, while still staying away from others.

When they go to get food, they must wear a mask as they walk to a service window outside the dining hall.

They’ll be handed a boxed meal. On the other hand, students in isolation are not allowed to leave their rooms in the designated isolation hall at all.

“The university is doing all things for them, and we’re happy to do it. Laundry, taking out their garbage, bringing them food, we even have counseling and we also have university ministries,” said Richter.

As of Sept. 14, the University of Mary reported 12 positive cases and 39 in quarantine. U-Mary administrators have been hosting testing events on campus about every two weeks.

