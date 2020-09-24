Three North Dakota schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

BISMARCK, N.D. – Three North Dakota schools have received the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2020.

The honorees are Memorial Middle School on Minot Air Force Base, Sweetwater Elementary in Devils Lake, and Twining Middle School on Grand Forks Air Force Base.

The 2020 requirements had to do with how well the schools handled the pandemic restrictions.

North Dakota Department of Public Instruction staff said the awards represent excellence in teaching and learning.

