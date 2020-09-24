Rep. Jones one step closer to staying on ballot, after ND Dems accused him of living in Wyoming

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A District Court Judge concluded Rep. Terry Jones of District Four is a resident of North Dakota.

The Democratic-NPL Party filed a lawsuit against Jones accusing him of being a Wyoming resident and requested his name to be removed from the November ballot.

But the district court judge found Jones has been living and working in North Dakota since 2015.

He says it’s proven by his registered business, his New Town address on his medical records, voting history, vehicle titles, his concealed carry license and more.

With ballots already sent out to overseas-military voters, some ballots already cast and absentee ballots being sent out today, the State Supreme Court has to make their final decision as soon as possible.

If the State Supreme Court agrees with the district court’s findings, then Jones will remain on the ballot.

If the State Supreme Court disagrees, then Jones would be removed from the ballot, but there isn’t a precedent to decide how ballots could be changed after votes have already been cast.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.