Patriots golf

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class-A Girls Golf season has two more tournaments. The biggest two of the year, the West Region and the state championship. They’re also at the same place, Souris Valley Golf Course in Minot.

The WDA teams have played seven times this fall and Century has won six of them. Also, Hannah Herbel has been the medalist in six of the seven outings.

“Hannah is a great golfer. She’s positive and she helps everyone. She’s very team orientated, She’s a great golfer and she’s driven,” said said Century senior Riley Crothers.

Hannah has a twin sister, but Leah has not been able to play much this year due to an injury.

“It’s been really weird, because I’m used to competing with her and sometimes being able to play with her for some of our tournaments and I haven’t been able to this year but she’s been my number one fan following me around,” said Hannah, Century sophomore.

Hannah is already a two-time state individual champion and the Patriots are the two-time defending state team champion as well. The West Region Tournament is on Monday.

