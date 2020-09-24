Advertisement

NDSU announces spring football schedule

(KFYR)
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. - The Missouri Valley Football Conference has announced its league schedule for the spring 2021 season, which will begin the weekend of Feb. 20 and includes eight games in nine weeks ending April 17.

The NCAA Division I Football Championship selection show is scheduled for Sunday, April 18. The FCS playoffs, reduced from 24 teams to 16 teams this year, will run four straight weeks culminating with the national championship game the weekend of May 15.

North Dakota State will play its conference opener at home Sunday, Feb. 21, against Youngstown State.

The Bison have a bye in Week 2 before returning to play March 6 at Indiana State. NDSU has four home and four road games. Other home games are March 13 against Illinois State, April 3 against South Dakota State and April 17 against North Dakota.

NDSU will travel to South Dakota, Missouri State and Northern Iowa. The Bison will not play Southern Illinois or Western Illinois due to the conference scheduling rotation for 11 teams.

2020-21 NDSU Football Schedule

October 3 - CENTRAL ARKANSAS

February 21 - YOUNGSTOWN STATE*

March 6 - at Indiana State*

March 13 - ILLINOIS STATE*

March 20 - at South Dakota*

March 27 - at Missouri State*

April 3 - SOUTH DAKOTA STATE*

April 10 - at Northern Iowa*

April 17 - NORTH DAKOTA*

*Missouri Valley Football Conference games

Courtesy: NDSU Sports Information

