Minot State hosts Visions of Justice art gallery

MINOT, N.D. – Residents of North Dakota’s correction system have a chance to be featured in a gallery at Minot State University over the next month.

The participants were asked to show their vision of justice. The art and poetry comes from facilities all across the state.

The public opening of the gallery runs until seven tonight. Some of the artists will be able to join by zoom call. Your News Leader was able to connect with one of them to describe his art.

“Every little dot is everybody’s own idea, but nobody is ever on the same page on what we need. I just think that justice reform starts with me personally, for everything I’ve done, I think that justice reform starts with the individual that’s committing the crime,” said Bradley Brander, Artist.

The gallery will be open from one to five pm until Oct. 9.

We’ll have more on the Night Report on KMOT.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.