Magic Center Discovery leaders thank community

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership for the Magic City Discovery Center came together to thank those involved in securing a $6.3 million grant to go to building of their new facility.

The grant is being supplied by the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot program which prioritizes projects assessing military family quality of life, military resilience, and infrastructure.

Minot Air Force Base helped secure funding from the Department of Defense through grant writing and recommendations.

“The Magic City Discovery Center, we know it’s going to be more than just an amazing new facility as it helps to reinforce the resiliency of our airmen and families and also to further extend our already thriving relationship between the base and our already thriving community,” said Col. Brian Vlaun, with the 5th Bomb Wing.

The new three-floored building will be going on North Hill property owned by the Minot Park District, and will be a key draw for visitors across the state.

“This 22,000 square foot building will be a world class facility and the first discovery center in North Dakota,” said Magic City Discover Center Board President Karen Rasmusson.

The facility will feature 12,000 square feet of interactive exhibits for kids ages birth to 14.

With no set start date for construction, the organization will begin accepting public bids for the project.

Leaders also said they hope to have the project complete by 2022.

