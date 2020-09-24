Advertisement

First District Health Unit discusses moderate risk for Ward County

Monitoring COVID-19
Monitoring COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Faith Hatton
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced eight counties would be moving up to yellow, or moderate risk, including Ward County.

But, the Minot Public School District said that, for the time being, they would remain with their current in-person teaching model.

Executive Officer with First District health unit Lisa Clute said that school aged children aren’t the most at risk, instead 40% of cases accounted for in the county fall into the age ranges of 20 to 39.

She said members of the community should continue to follow suggested guidelines to help keep case numbers from rising.

“That age group is typically more active in the community, attends more social events and so forth. So we’re really asking for that age group in particular to follow these guidelines” said Clute.

Clute also said schools do have plans in place for how to continue under code yellow, but that implementing those plans falls to the school boards.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WWII POW from Beach laid to rest in ND Veterans Cemetery

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Harold Halstead was a 20-year-old farm boy from Beach when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor. Three years later he found himself gunned down in Germany.

News

Flu shot drive-up clinic in Montana could be used for COVID-19 vaccines in the future

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Mass flu shot clinics take place in Sidney, Mon., every year around this time.

News

Development Corporation helping Minot businesses through COVID challenges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot Area Development Corporation gave a report on their efforts so far this year.

News

Three North Dakota schools receive Blue Ribbon honors

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By John Salling
Three North Dakota schools have received the National Blue Ribbon Award for 2020.

Latest News

News

Minot State hosts Visions of Justice art gallery

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Residents of North Dakota’s correction system have a chance to be featured in a gallery at Minot State University over the next month.

News

Magic Center Discovery leaders thank community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Leadership for the Magic City Discovery Center came together to thank those involved in securing a $6.3 million grant to go to building of their new facility.

News

Minot man guilty of assaulting deputy, resisting arrest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A Minot man has been found guilty of assaulting a Ward County sheriff’s deputy while resisting arrest during a traffic stop.

News

First day of absentee ballots

Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday is the first day absentee ballots are available for North Dakota voters.

News

Rep. Jones one step closer to staying on ballot, after ND Dems accused him of living in Wyoming

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Democratic-NPL Party filed a lawsuit against Jones accusing him of being a Wyoming resident and requested his name to be removed from the November ballot.

News

County by County, September 24, 2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
In Thursday’s edition of County by County, we look at a job opening, a warning to residents, and finish off the segment with some beautiful music.