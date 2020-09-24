First District Health Unit discusses moderate risk for Ward County

MINOT, N.D. – Wednesday, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, announced eight counties would be moving up to yellow, or moderate risk, including Ward County.

But, the Minot Public School District said that, for the time being, they would remain with their current in-person teaching model.

Executive Officer with First District health unit Lisa Clute said that school aged children aren’t the most at risk, instead 40% of cases accounted for in the county fall into the age ranges of 20 to 39.

She said members of the community should continue to follow suggested guidelines to help keep case numbers from rising.

“That age group is typically more active in the community, attends more social events and so forth. So we’re really asking for that age group in particular to follow these guidelines” said Clute.

Clute also said schools do have plans in place for how to continue under code yellow, but that implementing those plans falls to the school boards.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.