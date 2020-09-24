Development Corporation helping Minot businesses through COVID challenges

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Area Development Corporation gave a report on their efforts so far this year.

President John MacMartin said that because of the COVID-19 outbreak they haven’t been able to do all of their normal activities. However they tried to be a funnel of information for Minot area businesses to have a better chance of surviving.

MacMartin highlighted a new recruit program that has seen some success.

“It allows them to get a tax credit. It helps them as they’ve brought on a new employee and are doing training. It encourages them to expand,” said MacMartin.

While many businesses had to adapt to the times, the pandemic hit different sectors very differently.

