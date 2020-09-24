County by County, September 24, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – In Thursday’s edition of County by County, we look at a job opening, a warning to residents, and finish off the segment with some beautiful music.

First up is McHenry County.

The USDA Farm Service Agency in Towner is looking to hire.

The position is a full time permanent program technician.

The position is responsible for carrying out office activities and functions for more than one program area in the county

Those who want to apply must have computer skills

The open period is from Sept. 24 until Oct. 7.

To apply go to https://www.usajobs.gov/

Now over to Rolette County.

The sheriff’s department is advising citizens of large reports of stolen mail.

They are advising residents to check their mailboxes and to report and missing or stolen mail.

The office is noticing blank checks and credit card mail is being targeted.

To report any missing mail or any suspicious activity to 701-477-5623.

Let’s go over to Ward County for a some beautiful music. The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be doing a live event Sept. 24 and Sept. 26.

The concert is at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

They will be playing music from Bach and Mozart.

You can purchases tickets on their Facebook page.

Mask will be required for the concert.

