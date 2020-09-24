Advertisement

County by County, September 24, 2020

(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 24, 2020 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – In Thursday’s edition of County by County, we look at a job opening, a warning to residents, and finish off the segment with some beautiful music.

First up is McHenry County.

The USDA Farm Service Agency in Towner is looking to hire.

The position is a full time permanent program technician.

The position is responsible for carrying out office activities and functions for more than one program area in the county

Those who want to apply must have computer skills

The open period is from Sept. 24 until Oct. 7.

To apply go to https://www.usajobs.gov/

Now over to Rolette County.

The sheriff’s department is advising citizens of large reports of stolen mail.

They are advising residents to check their mailboxes and to report and missing or stolen mail.

The office is noticing blank checks and credit card mail is being targeted.

To report any missing mail or any suspicious activity to 701-477-5623.

Let’s go over to Ward County for a some beautiful music. The Minot Symphony Orchestra will be doing a live event Sept. 24 and Sept. 26.

The concert is at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall at Minot State University.

The doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m.

They will be playing music from Bach and Mozart.

You can purchases tickets on their Facebook page.

Mask will be required for the concert.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rep. Jones one step closer to staying on ballot, after ND Dems accused him of living in Wyoming

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Democratic-NPL Party filed a lawsuit against Jones accusing him of being a Wyoming resident and requested his name to be removed from the November ballot.

News

U-Mary helps out students in isolation with daily tasks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Public colleges and universities are choosing to display their COVID numbers right on their website, but private institutions are handling it a little differently.

News

Oktoberfest un Mandan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Because of the times we’re living in, the question always seems to be, “will they or won’t they” hold the event.

News

Pros and cons of low interest rates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Interest rates have been historically low for some time now and there aren’t really signs at the moment to suggest that changes are coming.

Latest News

National Politics

Airlines and unions plead for more federal help

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jillian Angeline
The airline industry is begging Congress for more help. Time is running out to keep thousands of workers on the job.

News

Williams County residents say masks won’t lower their COVID-19 risk level; county leaders disagree

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
“We’re going to do everything we possibly can to keep the businesses open. Why would we do anything different? There’s zero motivation from anybody to anything down. But if you notice, I’m wearing a mask,” said Williams County District 2 Commissioner Steve Kemp.

News

Victim identified in fatal train, tractor collision near Foxholm

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the victim in Tuesday’s fatal collision between a Canadian Pacific train and a tractor near Foxholm as 26-year-old Zack Helmers, of Kenma

News

County budgets fighting oil downturn

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Counties are starting to approve final budgets for 2021 and with the drop in oil prices they had to plan around an unknown variable.

News

Minot looking ahead to Center for Technical Education

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Minot is one of the top 10 biggest cities in North Dakota, but it’s one of the only ones on that list that lacks a technical education center.

News

Fun Fall Pumpkin Painting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Nina Loeks from Art from the Heart shows us how to finish up our fun fall pumpkin painting on our Happy Little Painting.