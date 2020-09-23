Advertisement

Williston State College creates COVID-19 dashboard

(Williston State College)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:22 PM CDT
WILLISTON, N.D. - Enrollment is down 16% at Williston State College.

Administrators said COVID-19 has had a real impact on recruiting.

Typically, college recruiters talk with students about the programs offered and other things about campus life, but now WSC recruiters are talking about their COVID plan as well.

Administrators have created this COVID-19 dashboard that shows active and recovered cases on campus, saying they want to be as transparent as possible with their campus community. 

Because access to the campus is restricted, high school students looking to attend Williston State College are finding out about the school virtually this year during special information sessions.

“Because of the environment that we’re in right now, part of what we’re going to be marketing is the fact that we’re safe, the testing that we’re doing, the way they we’re handling quarantines, you know we need to get that message out,” said WSC President John Miller.

The COVID-19 dashboard outlines campus cases, but does not display the numbers of people who’ve been in close contact with those who are positive. 

“That’s probably the one piece in the information loop that I’m not 100% sure that it’s accurate, and I’ll tell you why. If a student, when they registered don’t identify themselves as a Williston State College student and they live off-campus, I may not know that they’re a close contact,” said Miller.

The dashboard is updated about three times a day. It also includes case numbers of those enrolled in the TrainND program located off campus.

