Trial set for man accused of raping unconscious minor

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a contested preliminary hearing on Wednesday, a trial date has been set for a man with prior sex crime convictions accused of raping a 16-year-old.

A Burleigh County judge schedule a two day trial beginning Dec. 22 for 42-year-old John Burnette.

Bismarck police say Burnetter bought alcohol for the minor and had sex with her when she was passed out.

Officers say he then took photographs of her and sent them to friends.

Burnette is charged with Gross sexual imposition, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, possession of certain materials, failure to register as a sex offender and contributing to the deprivation of a minor.

According to court documents, Burnette was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a GSI charge in 2008.

