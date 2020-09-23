Advertisement

Sports Spotlight: Cullen Curl

Cullen Curl
Cullen Curl(KFYR)
By Ryan Farrell
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - He’s good talented to play three different sports in college, but Cullen Curl will have to choose once he graduates from St. Mary’s Central High School.

Curl is a standout athlete in football, hockey and track.

His natural talent is one thing, but his football coach at St. Mary’s says it’s his meticulous training that sets him apart.

“Well, the biggest thing about Cullen Curl is that he practices so well he practices so hard he gives 100% effort all the time in practice. He’s always working to get better and he never rests in practice. If he’s not in with the starting unit because we are rotating, he jumps in with the scout squad. So he is continually taking reps the whole practice. So, I think the biggest thing about him is how well and how hard we practice, which has made him a very good football player,” said St. Mary’s Head Football Coach Dan Smrekar.

Curl ran for 850 yards and reached the end zone 15 times as a junior, those stats earned him earn a spot on the Double-A All-state team.

“I love playing running back on a team like this, because it’s a lot of power, it’s a lot of downhill, but we also get speed stuff where I can get outside and use my speed. And I always play some receiver, so I like it because you can get me all over the place and I can play different positions and can spread out a little bit,” said Curl.

Curl has the talent to play football or hockey at the college level but he has decided to pursue track.

“I kind of just picked a sport that I enjoyed and that I thought I was pretty good at, and track I like a lot, because it’s more of a personal thing, you know. Whatever you put into it, that’s how much you get out of it, and I like that aspect of it,” said Curl.

In his last season as a football player, Curl hopes to accomplish what the Saints failed to do in 2018.

Curl said: “Sophomore year I played in the state championship game and we took a loss to Shanley, so I mean it’s just kind of a redemption tour we want to get out there and take the state championship.”

Curl and the Saints have this week off because Turtle Mountain opted-out of the 2020 football season.

