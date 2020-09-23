ND artist to be recognized by President Trump at “Made in America” event next week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston artist has been chosen to represent North Dakota at the White House.

His art will be on display at President Donald Trump’s fourth “Made in America” event, showcasing one business from each state.

Eddie Wold can be found in his shop, using metal and automotive paint to make his creations.

Now, the president and those visiting the White House will see his paintings.

“I put the phone down and I was just shaking. I didn’t know what to think. And I called my wife and was like, ‘This just happened, is this real?’” said artist Eddie Wold.

His wife, Megan Wold, owns three coffee shops where Eddie’s paintings have been hanging since 2011.

“He pretty much used the coffee shops as his galleries and then would sell right off of the wall,” said Megan.

Eddie’s business has been booming for years, but he never expected he would make a display that the President of the United States would see.

“It’s the White House. A once in a lifetime opportunity I get to experience.”

The paintings will be carefully boxed up in crates to ensure they’re safely transported to Washington, DC and Eddie will head to the nation’s capitol on Oct. 5.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.