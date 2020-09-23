Minot Symphony Orchestra adapts during COVID-19

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Symphony Orchestra has returned to Ann Nicole Nelson Hall to begin rehearsals for their first performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

The Minot Symphony Orchestra has adapted several COVID-19 guidelines to keep musicians and patrons as safe as possible while performing. While the stage may look a bit different, organizers said the music will sound just as great.

Dr. Deanna Carpenter, a featured soloist in this week’s upcoming performances said she and her fellow musicians had to work together to get through the new changes.

“We kind of got used to it in the first rehearsal and just, you slowly take your mask off and you look around like, ‘ok, is everybody ok still?'” said Carpenter.

Socially-distanced seats, and an ensemble made up of less than half the number of musicians as usual are necessary adjustments being made to stay within guidelines.

Performers who are able are also required to wear masks while playing, but for those who can’t, plastic partitions protect those around them. Members of the orchestra said they are ready to do what they have to keep moving forward.

“Even though it’s very uncomfortable to play with a mask and all that. I think we all need to keep doing what we do which is to make music and share with people and it’s just not the same without an audience,” said Symphony Director Efraín Amaya.

The shows will also open to smaller audiences, with a restricted number of seats for patrons to allow for socially-distanced seating throughout the auditorium.

Despite the safety measures, these musicians said it’s good to be playing as a group again.

“It’s like you don’t know you miss it so much until it’s gone and then you’re like ‘wow, that was a big part of my life.’ And then you’re back and it’s fulfilling again,” said Carpenter.

Keeping these performers healthy, to allow the show to go on.

Their upcoming show “Welcome back My Friends” will take place on Sept. 24 and 26. For the safety of staff, organizers are encouraging people to purchase tickets online instead of in person. You can purchase tickets and find more showtime details here: https://minotsymphony.com/#

