Minot State sees overall enrollment decline, growth online

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot State University saw a 6.4% drop in enrollment from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020, though online enrollment saw marked growth, according to MSU Communications.

The university indicates that 2,920 students were enrolled, as of the fourth week of the Fall 2020 semester.

That said, the university saw a more than 20% increase in online enrollment from year to year, with 1,524 students taking at least one course in an online format.

The university saw just shy of 400 freshman, the third-highest total in the past seven years.

Minot State is using a mixture of in-person, online, and hy-flex models to instruct students, as part of its COVID-19 response.

