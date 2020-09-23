Minot Public Schools to continue with current instruction model

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Schools will continue with the current in-person delivery model of instruction for the time being, despite the state’s elevation of Ward County from low to moderate risk level, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

In a statement to Your News Leader, the district said it will continue to evaluate infection rates and the reintegration committee formed this summer will meet in the near future.

Wednesday morning, Gov. Doug Burgum, R-N.D., announced that eight counties, including Ward, were moving from low to moderate risk.

Here is the full statement from the Minot Public School District:

“Minot Public Schools, in collaboration with local and state health officials, will continue to evaluate several data points in regard to COVID-19 infection rates within our school community. Today’s announcement does not call for an immediate change to our in-person delivery model. The district reintegration committee will meet in the near future to evaluate our current reality and will use data to make informed recommendations to the school board. Parents will be notified in advance if any change to the school schedule or delivery model will be made.”

The North Dakota Department of Health reported 46 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday in Ward County.

As of Wednesday, Ward County has 199 active cases and four COVID-related deaths.

As of Sept. 8, the Minot Public School district currently has more than 7,600 students enrolled across 19 facilities.

The families of more than 1,100 students elected to begin the year with distance learning.

