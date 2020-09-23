Advertisement

Minot looking ahead to Center for Technical Education

By John Salling
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot is one of the top 10 biggest cities in North Dakota, but it’s one of the only ones on that list that lacks a technical education center. Minot city leaders are working to change that.

They say they’re looking at 120 Burdick Expressway E as the location for the new facility.

The organizations involved said they’ve already raised more than $4 million for the project.

“We have a lot of youth that leave the community, get trained elsewhere, get a certificate, get a one year degree, a two year degree, and stay where they got the degree, or move on from there. We see this as a chance to grow our own workforce,” said John MacMartin, Minot Area Development Corporation president.

Minot State University (MSU), the Dakota College at Bottineau (DCB) and the Minot Area Development Corporation are just some of the groups involved.

Though the degrees coming out of the school are from DCB, MSU, president Dr. Steven Shirley highlighted his involvement.

“Minot State will be able to deliver within those curriculums some of the programs, some of the classes, some of the general education classes. We will get students who will get their one or two year degree, and say ‘You know what, I can do this. I’m gonna move on and go toward my bachelor’s degree, and transfer over to Minot State,’” said Dr. Shirley.

Education leaders said that in the past it was more efficient to send people away to a single location for training, but that approach no longer works.

“The reality is if they don’t come back we have to ask the question, ‘has that really helped us?’ Right now in the trades areas and in technical education in general, there’s a crying need for these skilled folks,” said Dr. Jerry Migler, DCB campus dean.

According to a DCB report, 65% of all jobs require some postsecondary education, where as in 1972 only 28% required it.

Medical, IT, and business CTE programs are already offered in Minot at Trinity Health and MSU.

