Member of Minot High Homecoming court attends virtually

MINOT, N.D. - Two Minot High seniors were able to find a creative way to be involved in this year’s homecoming ceremony despite one of them being in quarantine due to COVID-19.

This year’s homecoming coronation ceremony, like so many others, was a bit different.

“We wanted our whole school there but we understand why that couldn’t happen,” said Minot High Senior Emma Wedar.

Due to restricted access, many people were able to be a part of the ceremony via live stream, including one of the members of the court.

“It’s not exactly how it was traditionally, but I’m glad everyone was still able to have fun,” said virtual attendee and Minot High Senior Aiden Morelli.

Working together with some of their teachers, Emma and Aiden were able to coordinate, to make sure Aiden would be able to attend the ceremony via laptop.

“We just at least wanted him there just to be a part of it, even if virtually isn’t very good, he could at least in it and could see it and all that stuff,” said Wedar.

Emma was Aiden’s escort for the evening, maneuvering the laptop around during the ceremony.

“I would like to thank all the teachers and staff and students too, how they included me. I thought it was really nice of them for doing that. And it was cool to see everyone there, even though I was on a computer but it was still fun,” said Morelli.

Emma also made sure Aiden was present at the football games following the crowning ceremony.

Emma and her family were able to make a cardboard and pillow stand in of Aiden and bring him along when the homecoming court was honored.

The court will be honored one more time at the next Minot High home game, and this time, Aiden said he’ll be able to attend in person.

Photo courtesies:

Melissa Wedar

Prostyle Production

Chad Gifford

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.