Local artists featured in new exhibit at Taube Museum of Art

MINOT, N.D. – After having to reduce hours and having to adapt to changes due to COVID, the Taube Museum of Art has returned to regular hours and is now welcoming patrons inside with a new exhibit featuring artists both from, and new to, North Dakota.

Minot’s Taube Museum of Art currently features three main artists. And while they all began creating for different reasons, their works can now be found under one roof.

“My dad taught me how to weld when I was 12 years old, and I’ve been doing it ever since,” said featured artist and welder Rich Solberg.

“My mother’s hobbies were painting and wood carving, and so I went to carving meetings with her,” said featured artist and woodworker Joe Lukach.

“My grandfather and my dad, they were very artsy when I was growing up and, so I just kind of took after them,” said featured artist and painter Hannah Auer.

Solberg uses repurposed metal to create something completely new. The Stanley native has created eye-catching pieces for six decades.

“I get really bored doing the same thing over and over and over so, I rather enjoy finding a new way to express something and that’s kind of where I’m at in my stage as an artist,” said Solberg.

Other featured artist Joe Lukach from Noonan uses only wood native to North Dakota to create rustic works.

“It goes back to the way North Dakotans are a little bit and the fact that we can look at a red cedar fence post and take it and break it apart and turn it into something useful,” said Lukach.

While most of the exhibits will be featured upstairs, there’s even more to discover on the lower level.

The downstairs floor is completely dedicated to artist Hannah Auer, the Indiana native recently moved to North Dakota, who said she uses inspiration from both of her homes in her work.

“There are a lot of cornfields in Indiana and for some reason or another I think that that’s beautiful. And I get a lot of that here too. So it kind of carries over everywhere I got is inspiration of nature and wide-open landscapes,” said Auer.

The museum will feature the works from now until Oct. 9.

The public is also invited to meet the three artists at a reception hosted by the Taube Museum and The Depot this Thursday, Sept. 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Free food will be served at The Depot and the museum will be open to view the exhibits to allow for more space between guests.

It’s free to the public.

Staff said they will be monitoring the number of people at the event and will encourage safe practices and behaviors.

You can find out more about the artists and their works on display here: http://www.taubemuseum.org/

More about Rich Solberg here: https://www.facebook.com/RLSolberg/

And more works by Hannah Auer here: https://www.happyauerarts.com/

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.