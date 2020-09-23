Advertisement

Fall enrollment numbers for Dakota College at Bottineau

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOTTINEAU, N.D. – Dakota College at Bottineau is seeing a decrease in full-time students but an increase in overall enrollment.

That’s according to Fall 2020 enrollment numbers released Tuesday by the college’s communications office.

The college has 552 full-time students this Fall, a drop-off of the 595 in Fall 2019.

The university indicates the 2020 number is still the third-most full-time students in the college’s history.

Total enrollment is up by 54 students, for a total of 1,060 this Fall.

