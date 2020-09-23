Advertisement

Emphasis on rail safety in Minot

Rail safety event in Minot a day after local man passes
Rail safety event in Minot a day after local man passes(KFYR)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Kenmare man was killed in a crash Tuesday involving a train and a tractor in northwest Ward County.

The incident comes amid heightened awareness of rail safety in North Dakota.

Operation Lifesaver of the Dakotas is teaming up with multiple organizations to tell residents across the state how to be safe around tracks.

A driver is almost 20 times more likely to die in a crash involving a train than in a crash with another driver, according to Operation Lifesaver.

“Train collisions are a very real thing. Last year in the United States, there were over 2,000 train collisions and resulting in about 800 injuries, over 200 fatalities,” North Dakota State Trooper Rodney Torgson.

In North Dakota alone, there are more than 3,667 miles of train tracks. Understanding how to cross over train tracks can save your life.

Special Agent Dahl with Canadian Pacific said when approaching train tracks, assume there could be a train approaching.

“A lot of times there is advance notification signs, indicating that there are train tracks. So, when you see those signs, take your foot off the gas, start slowing down and start thinking I need to yield the right of way to the train,” said Dahl.

After slowing down, stop and look both ways. Never enter a crossing unless you know you can drive through. they look one more time then cross. Do not go around the crossing gates.

“In more than 50% of the cases, people actually go around the gates. Which is illegal, and potentially very dangerous,” said Federal Railroad Administration Cheryl Bonebrake.

While rail safety week wraps up on Sept. 27, drivers should not forget to approach every train track with extreme caution and remember the train always has the right of way.

In relation to rail safety week, the federal railroad administration announces $320.6 million in funding towards rail safety and infrastructure.

The administration selected 50 projects throughout the United States.

Nine projects were selected to specifically tackle illegal trespassing.

While the other projects are to help expand and upgrade in infrastructure.

