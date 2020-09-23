DoD recognizes Sanford Health for hiring National Guard members, reservists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Department of Defense says Sanford Health is one of the best places in the country for National Guard soldiers and reservists to work.

The company received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support Freedom Award.

It was one of only 15 recognized out of more than 2,600 nominated organizations.

Sanford administrators credit the Department of Veterans Affairs and Military Services within the company, as well as its commitment to hiring and honoring veterans.

“It’s one thing that the military really instills in you is leadership instincts, and we know that those qualities really play into bringing them into a team and really being able to work as a team and be a leader of those teams,” said Col. Todd Schaffer, ND state surgeon and vice president of Sanford Health Bismarck Clinics.

Schaffer will help accept the award in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

