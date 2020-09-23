County budgets fighting oil downturn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Counties are starting to approve final budgets for 2021 and with the drop in oil prices they had to plan around an unknown variable.

Operation Prairie Dog divided oil revenues into a series of buckets that would “dump out” when they fill up.

While cities should still receive at least one of the buckets meant for them. Counties likely won’t see theirs fill, in which case the money they do collect will empty out sometime next year.

“Because of the downturn in oil, it appears now that that Operation Prairie Dog stream will not be funded because the priority of that is after some of the state funds that need to be filled to keep the state budget whole,” said Terry Traynor, North Dakota Association of Counties executive director.

The Operation Prairie Dog plan was passed by North Dakota’s legislature in 2019.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.