Advertisement

Close contacts ordered to quarantine, too

New risk levels by county
New risk levels by county(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For the first time in three weeks, Gov. Doug Burgum is changing the risk level for a number of counties. Most of them increasing their level.

While three counties are moved from green to blue, the others are moving up their risk level. Including Cass county, which moved from low to moderate risk.

This comes off of the heels of the school district going with online-only education.

“Everybody’s got the same task, and I think that task should be uniform across the state. Which is we’re trying to save lives and we’re trying to keep the businesses and economy open, and so finding that balance,” Burgum said.

Among the noteworthy parts, the counties not having their threat level changed. Six counties that were in moderate are remaining so. Including Burleigh, Morton, Stark and Williams counties.

Last week, Burgum said Stark and Williams were “of interest” because of their numbers going in the wrong direction.

Even though their positive rates are still around 10% and their active case counts keep going up, Burgum is holding those counties in “moderate.”

“If we moved somebody a week ago, a week isn’t enough to drive the change. The increased rates we’ve seen this week are from what happened prior to us changing the color. And we have a multi-week lag,” Burgum said.

With the increasing case counts and increased risk levels statewide, the Department of Health is increasing the pool of people who need to quarantine.

For some time, if someone had tested positive for COVID-19, they were ordered to stay in their homes for at least 14 days.

Close Contacts are now being added to that list.

Under State Health Officer Orders and under the penalty of a Class B misdemeanor, someone who has close contact with someone who tests positive must also quarantine in their homes for at least 14 days.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Williston State College creates COVID-19 dashboard

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Enrollment is down 16% at Williston State College.

News

Local artists featured in new exhibit at Taube Museum of Art

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
After having to reduce hours and having to adapt to changes due to COVID, the Taube Museum of Art has returned to regular hours and is now welcoming patrons inside with a new exhibit featuring artists both from, and new to, North Dakota.

News

DoD recognizes Sanford Health for hiring National Guard members, reservists

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The Department of Defense says Sanford Health is one of the best places in the country for National Guard soldiers and reservists to work.

News

Bismarck college student wins Pancheros Queso King title

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Some people may get bored with eating the same food every day, but not Aaron Vallejo.

Latest News

News

Minot Public Schools to continue with current instruction model

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Public Schools will continue with the current in-person delivery model of instruction for the time being, despite the state’s elevation of Ward County from low to moderate risk level, according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Vollmer.

News

Bond reduced for woman involved in prostitution sting

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burligh County judge granted a 56-year-old woman a reduced bond after she was arrested for facilitating prostitution.

News

Emphasis on rail safety in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A Kenmare man was killed in a crash Tuesday involving a train and a tractor in northwest Ward County.

News

Bond set at $1,000,000 in Williston murder trial

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
A judge has set bond at $1,000,000 for a Williston man accused of murdering a 34-year-old woman over the weekend.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet

Updated: 3 hours ago
It’s time to meet our NDT pet of the week. Mandy Schaaf joins us from Central Dakota Humane Society to introduce us to two cute puppies.

News

Menards appeals jury award to woman injured in Minot store in 2013

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Menard, Inc. is appealing a jury award to a woman who was injured when she fell over a flatbed cart at its store in Minot, North Dakota.