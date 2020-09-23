Burglar breaks into home, homeowner strikes man in face with shotgun

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A burglar was hit in the face after they broke into a home early Wednesday morning on the 1400 block of 6th St. S.

Fargo police say around 2:30 a.m. a homeowner heard someone smash a window attempting to get into the home.

The homeowner grabbed his shotgun and warned that he would shoot if they continued to enter the home. Officials say the burglar kept trying to get in, so the homeowner went up and hit the intruder in the face with the stock of the shotgun.

The burglar, identified as 39-year-old Matthew Florence, ran from the scene and police were called.

Florence was arrested and taken to Cass County Jail for attempted felony criminal trespass.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.