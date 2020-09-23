BSC enrollment stays steady despite pandemic

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College leaders say their enrollment has stayed steady thanks to the ability to offer in-person classes and upgrades to online capabilities.

School leaders say there’s also been increased interest in technical programs like nursing and cyber-security.

Nearly 3,700 students are enrolled this semester, down just 23 from last year.

“Our ability to adapt and to shift has really allowed students to find that successful method that works for them while keeping their safety in mind and their personal health,” said Karen Erickson, dean of enrollment management.

Enrollment isn’t done. A new Flex Start schedule will begin Oct. 19 with general education courses for students who delayed enrolling because of COVID-19.

