Advertisement

BSC enrollment stays steady despite pandemic

BSC enrollment stays steady despite pandemic
BSC enrollment stays steady despite pandemic(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College leaders say their enrollment has stayed steady thanks to the ability to offer in-person classes and upgrades to online capabilities.

School leaders say there’s also been increased interest in technical programs like nursing and cyber-security.

Nearly 3,700 students are enrolled this semester, down just 23 from last year.

“Our ability to adapt and to shift has really allowed students to find that successful method that works for them while keeping their safety in mind and their personal health,” said Karen Erickson, dean of enrollment management.

Enrollment isn’t done. A new Flex Start schedule will begin Oct. 19 with general education courses for students who delayed enrolling because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck City Commission honors life saving officers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
The Bismarck City Commission honored several law enforcement officers for saving the life of a man at a Bismarck Youth Football Game on Sept. 12.

VOD Recording

Minot Symphony Orchestra adapts during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Night Report

News

Fall enrollment numbers for Dakota College at Bottineau

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Dakota College at Bottineau is seeing a decrease in full-time students but an increase in overall enrollment.

News

Minot State sees overall enrollment decline, growth online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot State University saw a 6.4% drop in enrollment from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020, though online enrollment saw marked growth, according to MSU Communications.

Latest News

News

Minot Symphony Orchestra adapts during COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The Minot Symphony Orchestra has returned to Ann Nicole Nelson Hall to begin rehearsals for their first performance since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

News

Bismarck approves COVID-19 Shelters for vulnerable people

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
In a packed city building with residents lined down the hall and watching in overflow rooms, the city commission unanimously approved plans for the COVID-19 shelters. But not without debate and contention.

VOD Recording

Member of Minot High Homecoming court attends virtually

Updated: 3 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Minot State Pride Club raises rainbow flag on campus

Updated: 3 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

News

Member of Minot High Homecoming court attends virtually

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Two Minot High Seniors were able to find a creative way to be involved in this year’s homecoming ceremony despite one of them being in quarantine due to COVID-19.

News

ND artist to be recognized by President Trump at “Made in America” event next week

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
A Williston artist has been chosen to represent North Dakota at the White House.