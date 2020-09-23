Advertisement

Bond set at $1,000,000 in Williston murder trial(Tevin Freeman)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Sep. 23, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set bond at $1,000,000 for a Williston man accused of murdering a 34-year-old woman over the weekend.

Police say they arrested and charged 29-year-old Tevin Freeman with murder after finding the body of Erica Herrera in an apartment in the 2200 block of 29th Avenue West Saturday morning.

A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.

