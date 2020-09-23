Bond reduced for woman involved in prostitution sting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burligh County judge granted a 56-year-old woman a reduced bond after she was arrested for facilitating prostitution.

Jiang Jennings bond was lowered from $75,00 to 10% of $10,000.

Bismarck Police say Jennings was a part of a prostitution operation at the Hong Kong Spa in Bismarck and Tokyo Q Spa in Dickinson.

She has since been bailed out of the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

