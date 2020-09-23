Bismarck City Commission honors life saving officers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission honored several law enforcement officers for saving the life of a man at a Bismarck Youth Football Game on Sept. 12.

When a man went into cardiac arrest at the Community Bowl, two off-duty North Dakota Highway Patrol Troopers, Lt. Steven Johnson and Sgt. Derek Arndt rushed to put an automated external defibrillator on the man.

Off-duty Bismarck Police Officer, George Huff and Lt. Johnson began chest compression in-between shocks.

Four more off-duty Bismarck officers assisted in crowd control, and calming children who witnessed the medical emergency.

“Our law enforcement officers work 24/7 both on and off duty to protect the lives and public safety of our citizens every day,” said Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken. “As a community we are extremely fortunate to experience this level of dedication and service.”

