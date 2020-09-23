Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old taken along with vehicle in Dallas

(Gray News) - The Dallas Police Dept. says a regional statewide Amber Alert has been issued for an abducted and critically missing toddler.

Chasity Collins was in a white 2009 Lincoln 4dr MKZ sedan bearing Texas license number JJT5997 that was stolen at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Police stated that neither the vehicle nor the child have been found.

Amber Alert - Critical Missing Chasity Collins. If you see this child, please contact 9-1-1 or the Dallas Police Department at (214) 671-4268. @ChiefHallDPD https://t.co/d156MPUd30 — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) September 23, 2020

Chasity is a 3-year-old Black female with black hair, brown eyes, weighing 85 pounds, and 3′0″ tall. She was last seen wearing an unknown color short-sleeve shirt, gray tights and no shoes.

People with information can call police at 911 or (214) 671-4268. Please refer to case number 169450-2020.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.