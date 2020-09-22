Williston man arrested after attempting to run driver off the road

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williston police say they have charged a man with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after a police pursuit over the weekend.

Police say they responded to a call of a pickup truck attempting to run another car off the road just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night. Police say after arriving at the area of the incident, the pickup continued driving away at a high speed.

Police made a traffic stop and identified the driver as 36-year-old Eric Triplett.

Officers say they noticed the smell of alcohol in the vehicle, and Triplett fled on foot, then police say he resisted all attempts of control.

Police arrested and charged Triplett with a DUI, reckless endangerment, resisting arrest, and fleeing a police officer. A preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 21.

