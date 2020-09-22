Votes already cast in District 4 as the State Supreme Court hears a case on their ballot’s legality

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state Supreme Court heard initial arguments on Monday, Sept. 21 on New Town State Representative Terry Jones' eligibility to run for re-election.

And depending on the justices' decision, the ballot could change, despite it already being finalized last month.

The Secretary of State’s office said a finalized ballot has never been changed after ballots have already been sent out.

“The Secretary has already approved the ballot. Ballots have already been distributed. And votes have already been cast,” said attorney for the Secretary of State, Matt Sagsveen.

Sagsveen said 164,525 absentee ballots have been requested and are set to be sent out this week.

He said 276 military-overseas voters have already cast their ballots, six of which were for the district in question, District 4.

