Tuesday: 9.1% daily rate; 2,976 tests, 266 positive

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Story/Social North Dakota confirmed a positive rate of 9.1%* Tuesday. There are 92 people currently hospitalized (+5 since yesterday) with 9.0% of ICU beds occupied. Out of 2,976 tests, 266 were positive. There were 3 new deaths. Active cases are at 3,092.

*Rate based on ‘susceptible test encounters.’ True rate based on all testing = 8.9%.

COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,976 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

588,751 – Total tests completed since the pandemic began

266 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday*****

18,508 – Total positive individuals since the pandemic began

9.14% – Daily Positivity Rate**

3,092 – Total Active Cases

-118 Individuals from yesterday

379 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday (231 with a recovery date of yesterday****)

15,220 – Total recovered since the pandemic began

92 – Currently Hospitalized

+5 - Individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (196 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County - 1

Benson County – 2

Bottineau County – 4

Burke County - 1

Burleigh County - 81

Cass County – 36

Cavalier County - 1

Dickey County – 3

Dunn County - 6

Emmons County – 2

Foster County - 4

Grand Forks County – 8

Kidder County - 1

Logan County – 7

McIntosh County - 1

McKenzie County - 12

McLean County - 3

Mercer County - 4

Morton County – 30

Mountrail County - 5

Nelson County – 1

Oliver County - 1

Pembina County – 1

Ramsey County – 1

Ransom County – 1

Sargent County - 2

Stark County – 21

Stutsman County – 2

Traill County – 5

Walsh County - 2

Ward County – 3

Williams County – 14

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Individuals who tested positive divided by the total number of people tested who have not previously tested positive (susceptible encounters).

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

******Totals may be adjusted as individuals are found to live out of state, in another county, or as other information is found during investigation.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.