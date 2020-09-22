Advertisement

The city explains why some Bismarck property values have gone down while taxes go up

Homes in Bismarck
Homes in Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People in Bismarck have been taking to social media to express concern over their property values decreasing while their taxes have increased.

City employees say the property values for this year are based on 2019 sales. Therefore, the area your home is in might have experienced a decrease in value.

However, they say the total residential home value for the entire City went up by 1.4% based on last year’s sales. This contributed to the increase in taxes residents are seeing, even those whose values went down.

Employees say the change in values and taxes is not reason for concern.  

“This happens annually. This is not something new that some properties go down and some properties go up,” said Bismarck City Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyack.

“It’s an annual process where we take a look at all the sales for the last year and set our valuations. And so, there’s a chance that values will increase or decrease because of that,” said Bismarck City Assessor Allison Jensen.

Dmitriy Chernyack says property taxes are based on two things: property values and mill levies set by different jurisdictions. Your mill levy is determined by dividing the dollars needed for local services by the assessed property value in the service area. The mill levy for Bismarck has increased, which also contributes to the increased taxes.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dakota Bark Park in Minot reopening

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Park District announced the reopening of the Dakota Bark Park’s original location Sept. 22.

VOD Recording

Minot City Council to form flag policy amid pride flag debate

Updated: 42 minutes ago
KMOT Night Report

News

Collision involving train, vehicle near Foxholm

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer and Joe Skurzewski
The North Dakota Highway Patrol was on scene investigation the crash.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Latest News

News

Williston man arrested after attempting to run driver off the road

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston police say they have charged a man with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after a police pursuit over the weekend.

News

West Fargo named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Money.com announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. and the City of West Fargo earned the 23rd spot.

News

Fall enrollment numbers down at Williston State College

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty this school year, many colleges across the nation have seen a decline in enrollment numbers.

News

North Dakota firefighters recap first week battling Oregon blaze

Updated: 4 hours ago
Last week, 17 firefighters from four North Dakota departments made the trip to Oregon to help in the battle against the raging wildfires.

News

Bismarck Fall Clean-Up goes on after Spring Clean-Up was canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Clean-up for Bismarck residents is still going to happen.

News

Bioscience grant money available for ND companies fighting COVID-19

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he hopes the next big company in bioscience innovation comes from North Dakota.