The city explains why some Bismarck property values have gone down while taxes go up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People in Bismarck have been taking to social media to express concern over their property values decreasing while their taxes have increased.

City employees say the property values for this year are based on 2019 sales. Therefore, the area your home is in might have experienced a decrease in value.

However, they say the total residential home value for the entire City went up by 1.4% based on last year’s sales. This contributed to the increase in taxes residents are seeing, even those whose values went down.

Employees say the change in values and taxes is not reason for concern.

“This happens annually. This is not something new that some properties go down and some properties go up,” said Bismarck City Finance Director Dmitriy Chernyack.

“It’s an annual process where we take a look at all the sales for the last year and set our valuations. And so, there’s a chance that values will increase or decrease because of that,” said Bismarck City Assessor Allison Jensen.

Dmitriy Chernyack says property taxes are based on two things: property values and mill levies set by different jurisdictions. Your mill levy is determined by dividing the dollars needed for local services by the assessed property value in the service area. The mill levy for Bismarck has increased, which also contributes to the increased taxes.

