Special education teacher said this year has gone well so far, but nothing beats face-to-face

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic is different for all teachers.

Century High School special education teacher Sara Bohrer said it’s gone well so far.

Her department is making the hybrid model work, and she says the aides have been making sure all of the students' needs are met.

“Most of our students are still A and B days, just like every other student. We have few students here and there that are able to come four days a week just because they might not be able to do the online the best but, for the most part, we’re able to support them in whatever way,” said Bohrer.

Bohrer said every teacher wants to be back face-to-face, but they also want to make sure they’re doing it at the right time and that everyone is safe.

