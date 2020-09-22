Regulators: oil faces most uncertain future ever

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil producers in North Dakota must make hard decisions this time of year, as demand slows during the winter.

During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, oil producers in North Dakota dealt with a historic drop in demand, causing oil prices to crash.

Now, state regulators say they’re dealing with unprecedented uncertainty as they wait for demand to come back.

People working from home, a drastic decrease in recreational travel as well as high unemployment levels have all kept demand low and unpredictable.

“So, the oil industry throughout its history has been volatile. There’s been ups and downs, twists and turns at every corner over the years and so this is uncertainty at another level that the industry has not seen before,” said Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority Director.

That could hurt North Dakota, because producers may choose to invest in energy development closer to refineries, like those in Texas and Oklahoma.

Kringstad says while many of the wells companies shut off earlier this year have come back online, that uncertainty could force those producers to shut them off again.

That could cost the state millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Highlighting just how uncertain the future is for the oil industry, the Wall Street Journal reports monthly crude demand estimates from two of the world’s biggest forecasters have been separated by 1.3 million barrels of oil per day, double last year’s gap.

