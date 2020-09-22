Advertisement

Regulators: oil faces most uncertain future ever

Oil
Oil(KFYR-TV)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Oil producers in North Dakota must make hard decisions this time of year, as demand slows during the winter.

During the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, oil producers in North Dakota dealt with a historic drop in demand, causing oil prices to crash.

Now, state regulators say they’re dealing with unprecedented uncertainty as they wait for demand to come back.

People working from home, a drastic decrease in recreational travel as well as high unemployment levels have all kept demand low and unpredictable.

“So, the oil industry throughout its history has been volatile. There’s been ups and downs, twists and turns at every corner over the years and so this is uncertainty at another level that the industry has not seen before,” said Justin Kringstad, ND Pipeline Authority Director.

That could hurt North Dakota, because producers may choose to invest in energy development closer to refineries, like those in Texas and Oklahoma.

Kringstad says while many of the wells companies shut off earlier this year have come back online, that uncertainty could force those producers to shut them off again.

That could cost the state millions of dollars in tax revenue.

Highlighting just how uncertain the future is for the oil industry, the Wall Street Journal reports monthly crude demand estimates from two of the world’s biggest forecasters have been separated by 1.3 million barrels of oil per day, double last year’s gap.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Nationwide housing market shortage has not yet hit ND

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Realtors say they’ve noticed a nationwide shortage of houses for sale.

News

Flood protection project closes road in Burlington

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The city of Burlington is continuing construction on the flood protection. The newest development of the plan will be closing Cherry Street.

News

Mandan school administrators consider transition to face-to-face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The Mandan Public School board heard a COVID-19 update from assistant superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, and he is considering transitioning all students back to face-to-face teaching.

News

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College students attend school completely online

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Many but not all colleges across North Dakota returned face-to-face this fall.

Latest News

News

Bond reduced for man accused of having part in stabbing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Morton County judge reduced bond for a man accused of taking part in stabbing a man at the Sliver Dollar Street Dance.

News

Special education teacher said this year has gone well so far, but nothing beats face-to-face

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic is different for all teachers.

News

Minot State Pride Club raises rainbow flag on campus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The Minot State University pride club raised the rainbow flag on campus Tuesday. This comes amid controversy surrounding the raising of that flag in the city of Minot.

News

Dakota Bark Park in Minot reopening

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The Minot Park District announced the reopening of the Dakota Bark Park’s original location Sept. 22.

VOD Recording

Minot City Council to form flag policy amid pride flag debate

Updated: 2 hours ago
KMOT Night Report

News

The city explains why some Bismarck property values have gone down while taxes go up

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
People in Bismarck have been taking to social media to express concern over their property values decreasing while their taxes have increased.