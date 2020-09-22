Advertisement

Peace Garden gala goes virtual in 2020

International Peace Garden
International Peace Garden(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDEN – The International Peace Garden’s annual fundraiser is going virtual this year because of coronavirus.

The garden has struggled this year because of quarantine restrictions from the two countries. They hope this year’s gala and online auction will make up some of the difference. It runs from 8-9 p.m. Monday night.

“Many of our tourism destinations and nonprofits throughout the state are important to not only individuals' livelihoods, but really the culture of our state that people will step up and make sure these institutions are here for generations to come,” said Melinda Goodman, Marketing and Communications Director.

The gala is open to anyone online. Tickets are still required, and they are available until 7 p.m. You can get one at: https://peacegarden.com/gala

