Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College students attend school completely online

NEW TOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - Many but not all colleges across North Dakota returned face-to-face this fall.

Students at Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College in New Town are completely online.

NHSC President Twyla Baker said initially she wanted students to return in a hybrid model but, due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, they made the decision to go completely virtual. Baker said students are using their own devices for learning, but the school did lend out computers to students if they needed them.

While the majority of the college is operating online, there are a limited number of instructors and students allowed on campus for hand-on courses, such as nursing and welding, but masks are required.

“We’ve got one entrance point for the entire campus, including for like our outbuildings; folks have to check in at Door C at our main entrance in order to be able to access any part of the campus,” said Baker.

Baker said that one entry point allows them to contact trace if need be. If someone were to contract COVID-19 or has been in close contact, campus security would notify all persons involved.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.