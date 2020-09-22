NDSU Bison plan for game against Central Arkansas

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bison football team has transitioned from practicing to game planning for NDSU’s only contest of the fall against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.

It’s been an interesting few months for the top FCS program in the country.

The Bison went from no season, to trying to find three games, to only one team that will play them all in the span of a few weeks.

“You know we were just very uncertain about the future, and rightly so. A lot of us became skeptical about us playing any games, because we’re sitting here being told that we called all of these schools, nobody wants to play us. It looks like we’re not going to be able to do anything until the spring. And then to see something actually get put on the books and scheduled to play. And, it definitely gave us some hope and something to look forward to and some sense of certainty for the first time in a long time,” said NDSU linebacker Jackson Henkey.

Hankey’s position group will have a new look to it.

Jasir Cox will replace his brother Jabril who transferred to L.S.U. and James Kaczor has moved to linebacker full time.

It’s still 11 days away but a reminder that you’ll be able to watch the Bison play on Oct. 3 on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network, plus we’ll have a 90-minute pre-game show leading up to the kickoff of the Bison vs. the Bears.

