Advertisement

NDSU Bison plan for game against Central Arkansas

Bison Finally Game Planning
Bison Finally Game Planning(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bison football team has transitioned from practicing to game planning for NDSU’s only contest of the fall against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3.

It’s been an interesting few months for the top FCS program in the country.

The Bison went from no season, to trying to find three games, to only one team that will play them all in the span of a few weeks.

“You know we were just very uncertain about the future, and rightly so. A lot of us became skeptical about us playing any games, because we’re sitting here being told that we called all of these schools, nobody wants to play us. It looks like we’re not going to be able to do anything until the spring. And then to see something actually get put on the books and scheduled to play. And, it definitely gave us some hope and something to look forward to and some sense of certainty for the first time in a long time,” said NDSU linebacker Jackson Henkey.

Hankey’s position group will have a new look to it.

Jasir Cox will replace his brother Jabril who transferred to L.S.U. and James Kaczor has moved to linebacker full time.

It’s still 11 days away but a reminder that you’ll be able to watch the Bison play on Oct. 3 on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network, plus we’ll have a 90-minute pre-game show leading up to the kickoff of the Bison vs. the Bears.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Century Football to play first game in 22 days

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Saturday will mark the first game for the Century football team in 22 days. Last season, the Patriots played two games with only a three day gap in between.

Sports

AAA & AA Football Polls

Updated: 20 hours ago
It will be 22 days between games for the Century football team when the Patriots play Minot on Saturday, Sept. 26, but when they kickoff, Ron Wingenbach’s team will do so as the number one ranked team in Class-AAA.

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Cooper Bohl

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Ben Barr
Cooper Bohl said he’s happy to represent South Prairie on the field.

Sports

Legacy Tennis - WDA Champs

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
It’s the final week of the WDA Tennis regular season and there is no drama as to who the number one seed for the playoffs will be.

Latest News

News

New 4K scoreboard installed at Minot’s Maysa Arena

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 1:38 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
The Maysa Arena ice crew got to work Friday installing a brand-new scoreboard above the Pepsi Rink, with costs completely covered by Northern Bottling Company and Pepsi of Minot.

Sports

Imperials Sports postponement

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
A positive COVID case in the Napoleon Public School has impacted the Imperials sports schedule.

Sports

Different high school football divisions in 2021

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By Lee Timmerman
The 11-Man high school football division’s in North Dakota will have new names next year and the two largest classes will also have a new number of teams in them.

Sports

Sports Spotlight: Sean Korsmo

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 3:03 PM CDT
|
By Greg Beesley
Bismarck High School Senior Sean Korsmo is off to a super start in 2020 after seeking out a unique form of training during the summer.

Sports

Dean Blais named to USA Hockey Hall of Fame

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT
|
By Ben Barr
Former Minot Boys Hockey and North Dakota Men’s Hockey Coach Dean Blais was named to the 2020 USA Hockey Hall of Fame class after a 40-year coaching career.

National

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.