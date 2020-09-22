Minot State Pride Club raises rainbow flag on campus

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State University pride club raised the rainbow flag on campus Tuesday. This comes amid controversy surrounding the raising of that flag in the city of Minot.

This all started when city hall raised the rainbow flag a couple of weeks ago. It has been very divisive in the two city meetings since.

The club holds pride week activities during the school year so students can attend.

“We’re celebrating the diversity, and inclusion that Minot State University gives to us,” said Steven Fehr-Dallolio, MSU Campus Pride President.

Events will be held throughout the week on campus for all students to participate, and raising the flag kicks things off.

“For me it’s equality. It says everyone is equal. Even those who say everyone is equal, it isn’t always true. So we need to point out the inequalities, so this flag to me represents everybody,” said Shannon Krueger, with Magic City Equality.

This event was scheduled before debate over the raising of the pride flag came to a head in Minot.

“It’s really sad to see how some people cannot embrace love,” said Fehr-Dallolio.

MSU President Dr. Steven Shirley said this is the first request of this kind they’ve had. While there is no formal policy in place he said it would need to be a recognized club making the request.

