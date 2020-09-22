Mandan school administrators consider transition to face-to-face

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Mandan Public School board heard a COVID-19 update from assistant superintendent Jeff Fastnacht, and he is considering transitioning all students back to face-to-face teaching.

Fastnacht said he believes that the Mandan Public School environment is safe for students and that they must plan for a transition back to in-person education.

“If we don’t start planning we don’t have a way to find our way forward. We have to start thinking about that,” said Fastnacht.

Fastnacht said before they make a final decision, there must be plans in place to address academics, the Mandan virtual Academy Students, food service and transportation.

