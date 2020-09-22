Garrison police officer on leave amid misconduct investigation

GARRISON, N.D. – A male officer with the Garrison Police Department is on paid leave due to an investigation into officer misconduct, according to city attorney James Wilson.

Wilson said the complaint was filed Sept. 9 with statements from two separate individuals.

Wilson could not elaborate on the nature of the complaint until the investigation is complete.

Wilson could not identify the officer in question.

Your News Leader reached out to Garrison Police Chief Travis Tesch who deferred comment to Wilson.

The city of Garrison formed its own police department in early 2020 after city leadership declined to continue its contract with the McLean County Sheriff’s Department.

