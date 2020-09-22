Flood protection project closes road in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.D. – The city of Burlington is continuing construction on the flood protection. The newest development of the plan will be closing Cherry Street.

Cherry Street will be closed starting Wednesday, Sept. 23.

It will be closed for the next three months.

The road construction is expected to be done by the end of 2020.

The existing road will be removed and will be realigned west.

Elm, Willow, and Plum Streets will remain open.

