Advertisement

Fall enrollment numbers down at Williston State College

Fall enrollment numbers down at Williston State College
Fall enrollment numbers down at Williston State College(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. - Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty this school year, many colleges across the nation have seen a decline in enrollment numbers.

And Williston State College is no different.

WSC is reporting a 16 percent decrease in their enrollment numbers from last school year to this year.

Census data reveals the college went from 1132 registered students in 2019 down to 959 in 2020.

“Traditionally, the spring is our primary recruitment season for incoming freshmen and students interested in dual credit coursework, and when regional high schools were closed last spring due to COVID-19, it limited our ability to reach prospective students,” WSC President John Miller said in a press release.

Miller also says the pandemic has also changed how students show up for class.

Just a month into this school year, the number of students taking online courses has increased by 10 percent.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

News

Williston man arrested after attempting to run driver off the road

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Williston police say they have charged a man with reckless endangerment and resisting arrest after a police pursuit over the weekend.

News

West Fargo named one of the best places to live in the U.S.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Janelle Guerrero-Miguel
Money.com announced its annual ranking of the Best Places to Live in the U.S. and the City of West Fargo earned the 23rd spot.

News

North Dakota firefighters recap first week battling Oregon blaze

Updated: 2 hours ago
Last week, 17 firefighters from four North Dakota departments made the trip to Oregon to help in the battle against the raging wildfires.

Latest News

News

Bismarck Fall Clean-Up goes on after Spring Clean-Up was canceled due to COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Fall Clean-up for Bismarck residents is still going to happen.

News

Bioscience grant money available for ND companies fighting COVID-19

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring says he hopes the next big company in bioscience innovation comes from North Dakota.

News

Peace Garden gala goes virtual in 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The International Peace Garden’s annual fundraiser is going virtual this year because of coronavirus.

News

Minot City Council to form flag policy amid pride flag debate

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The controversy earlier this month surrounding the raising of the pride flag in Minot spilled over into Monday night’s city council meeting once more.

VOD Recording

Athlete of the Week: Cooper Bohl

Updated: 17 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Dock-diving dog from Burlington making splash on world stage

Updated: 17 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report