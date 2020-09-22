Fall enrollment numbers down at Williston State College

WILLISTON, N.D. - Due to the coronavirus pandemic causing uncertainty this school year, many colleges across the nation have seen a decline in enrollment numbers.

And Williston State College is no different.

WSC is reporting a 16 percent decrease in their enrollment numbers from last school year to this year.

Census data reveals the college went from 1132 registered students in 2019 down to 959 in 2020.

“Traditionally, the spring is our primary recruitment season for incoming freshmen and students interested in dual credit coursework, and when regional high schools were closed last spring due to COVID-19, it limited our ability to reach prospective students,” WSC President John Miller said in a press release.

Miller also says the pandemic has also changed how students show up for class.

Just a month into this school year, the number of students taking online courses has increased by 10 percent.

